Dandot Cement Co announces 81% fall in net sales

06 January 2021

Pakistan’s Dandot Cement Co has announced an 81.4 per cent YoY fall in net sales to PKR296m (US$1.84m) for the year ended 30 June 2020, compared to PKR1.59bn in the previous year.



The company also reported a loss after tax of PKR695m against a PKR624.5m profit in the FY18-19.

