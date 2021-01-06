Dandot Cement Co announces 81% fall in net sales

Pakistan’s Dandot Cement Co has announced an 81.4 per cent YoY fall in net sales to PKR296m (US$1.84m) for the year ended 30 June 2020, compared to PKR1.59bn in the previous year.
The company also reported a loss after tax of PKR695m against a PKR624.5m profit in the FY18-19.
