Asia Cement Corp reports 3% increase in December revenue

08 January 2021

Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp has reported a 2.5 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD8.32bn (US$297.2m) for December 2020, compared with TWD8.12bn in the year-ago period.



In the full-year 2020, revenue declined 12.4 per cent YoY to TWD78.24bn from TWD89.34bn.

Published under