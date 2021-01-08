PT Semen Padang exports 1.5Mt in 2020

Indonesia’s PT Semen Padang has announced it exported more than 1.5Mt of cement and clinker to various destinations during 2020, including Bangladesh, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Australia, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The most clinker exports were sent to Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Malaysia and the Philippines. The majority of cement exports were dispatched to Australia, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Total cement exports reached 200,000t and clinker 1.35Mt.

The company also expects to increase cement and clinker exports by expanding its world market share in 2021.

