Cemex announces pricing of US$1.75bn senior secured notes

08 January 2021

Cemex SAB de CV announced the price of US$1.75bn of its 3.875 per cent senior secured notes due in 2031 and denominated in US dollars.

The notes have a semi-annual interest rate of 3.875 per cent and mature on 11 July 2031. The notes are to be issued on 12 January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Cemex intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

