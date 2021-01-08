Cement demand slips 1% in Morocco in December

Cement demand in Morocco declined 0.8 per cent YoY to 1.18Mt in December 2020, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism.



Deliveries to the infrastructure segment increased 7.3 per cent YoY to 102,520t in December 2020, but offtake to the ready-mix concrete segment fell by 4.8 per cent YoY to 202,802t. Building deliveries were down 2.4 per cent to 55,486t while the prefabricated segment slipped 0.9 per cent to 102,520t. Retail sales remained largely stable at 764,211t.



Full-year 2020

For the full year 2020 domestic deliveries were down 10 per cent to 12.264Mt from 13.627Mt in 2019. While dispatches to the infrastructure segment advanced by 12.5 per cent YoY to 551,388t, retail deliveries, which represent the largest market, were down 8.9 per cent YoY to 8.139Mt. Ready-mix concrete and prefabricated markets saw declines of 15.4 and 11.3 per cent, respectively, to 1.977Mt and 1.04Mt. The building segment reported a 20 per cent drop to 556,176Mt.

