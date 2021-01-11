Record production at Caribbean Cement in 2020

Caribbean Cement Company (TCL/Cemex group) says it reached a new record in 2020 by manufacturing more than 940,000t of cement in response to market demand in Jamaica.

"The market responded opposite to what might have been expected given the pandemic. Instead of slowing down, construction grew, and we kept in step with our customers by meeting their demand consistently. We will continue to ramp up production as the market grows," said Yago Castro, general manager of Caribbean Cement Ltd (CCL).

CCL has invested more than JMD22bn (US$154.6m) in new equipment, upgrades, and maintenance between 2015 and 2019. As a result, the Rockfort-based plant has become more modern, efficient, and safe, the company said.

