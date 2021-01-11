LafargeHolcim Bangladesh enters aggregates market

Stocks of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 9.8 per cent after the company announced it will be entering the aggregate business.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh commenced commercial production of clear-size-graded aggregate last Saturday, the company said in a filing on the DSE. The aggregates are graded limestone chips with uniform size and shape conforming to international standards, it said.

The company has set up the crushing unit with ancillary equipment on the premises of its existing integrated Chhatak cement plant, Sunamganj, Bangladesh. The plant the capacity to produce 12,000tpa of the new aggregate. The company has invested BDT401m (US$4.72m) in the business, which came from the company's own fund, the disclosure added.

Bangladesh’s demand for clear-sized aggregates is estimated around 15Mta and Bangladesh relies on imports from the countries such as India, Bhutan, Vietnam, Oman and the UAE for supply.

