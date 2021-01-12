Star Cement ready to commission Bengal plant

12 January 2021

India’s Star Cement is expected to begin commercial production soon at its 2Mta grinding unit in Jalpaiguri, north Bengal.



"The project is undergoing trials and can begin production anytime soon. This is our first greenfield cement project in West Bengal though we have plyboard manufacturing through Century Plyboards," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD.



The company will source clinker from its integrated plant in Meghalaya, while fly ash will be procured from West Bengal or Bihar.



"We will invite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the project. We received all-round support from the state government and the project was executed smoothly," continued Mr Agarwal.



The company has been producing cement in Siliguri through the lease of a grinding unit, but this is expected to be discontinued at the end of January.

