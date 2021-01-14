Ukrainian court dismisses claim to cancel anti-dumping duties

Ukraine’s District Administrative Court of Kyiv has reportedly dismissed the claim of the managing company of Belarusian Cement Co and its local importers regarding the cancellation of anti-dumping duties on cement imports into Ukraine, established by the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade in May 2019.



The news was reported by the Ilyashev & Partners Law Firm, which represents the interests of third parties in the case. "The court recognised the need to protect the violated rights of national cement producers in Ukraine from dumping imports of goods to Ukraine, which were allowed to cement producers of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Moldova and caused significant damage to national producers," said the firm.

The Belarusian Cement Co and local importers of its products had reportedly filed a lawsuit in 2019 to cancel the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade. The decision establishes anti-dumping duties for a period of five years on the import of clinker and Portland cement originating in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Moldova. The duty was 57.03 per cent for Belarus, Russia 114.95 per cent and Moldova 94.46 per cent.

