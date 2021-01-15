Raysut Cement Co sees 8% revenue increase

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has announced a 7.5 per cent YoY rise in revenue to OMR90.3m (US$234.9m) in its unaudited results for 2020, compared to OMR84.06m in the previous year.
However, it has posted a loss after tax of OMR14.02m against an OMR2.26m profit in 2019.
