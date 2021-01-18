Pakistani cement exports fall 9% in December

ICR Newsroom By 18 January 2021

Cement exports from Pakistan saw an 8.6 per cent YoY decline to US$19.253m in December when compared with US$21 in December 2019, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics attributed this drop to the closure of ports, lower trade activity on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and lower demand from international buyers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



MoM cement exports were up 6.2 per cent when compared with US$18.129m in November 2020.



Export volumes increased 19 per cent MoM and 7.5 per cent YoY to 593,215t from 498,091t in November 2020 and from 551,729t in December 2019.



In the first half of FY20-21 (July-December 2020) cement exports were down 1.6 per cent YoY to US$142.927m from US$145.26m.

