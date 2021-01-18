ACC and Ambuja Cements looks to optimise supply chain

India’s ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements have contracted Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain provider, to implement a supply chain optimisation and digitalisation process.



The software company is expected to help improve sales and operational planning (S&OP) by gaining visibility into daily demand, production and dispatch plans to better predict demand fluctuation and scheduled maintenance, alongside improving logistics and transportation capabilities.



"The objective of this project is to improve the customer experience and service levels, yet also profitably grow by tapping into the synergies of our supply chains, thus maximising capacity utilisation and minimising overall cost," said Rajeev Mehta, chief logistics officer, ACC and Ambuja Cements.

