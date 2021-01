IKN achieves first clinker from CBR Antoing plant

18 January 2021

IKN received as a special present the first clinker from the modified calciner and IKN cooler installed in Cimenteries CBR's Antoing plant in Belgium on Christmas Eve.

IKN said, "We thank everybody involved for their determination and efforts in this challenging project. In spite of coronavirus and a tough schedule there was no compromise on safety!"

The Antoing clinker plant has a cement capacity of 0.9Mta and is one of five plants operated by SA Cimenteries CBR.

