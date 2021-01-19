Onyx Group to begin operations at 3.6Mta plant this year

Sri Lanka’s Onyx Group is expecting to commence operations at its new grinding plant this year, according to Nandana Lokuwithana, chairman of the group.



The US$100m project is expected to have a 3.6Mta capacity and be based in Mirijjawila, Hambantota.

