Onyx Group to begin operations at 3.6Mta plant this year
19 January 2021


Sri Lanka’s Onyx Group is expecting to commence operations at its new grinding plant this year, according to Nandana Lokuwithana, chairman of the group.

The US$100m project is expected to have a 3.6Mta capacity and be based in Mirijjawila, Hambantota.

