Ciments Calcia one step closer to Airvault modernisation

ICR Newsroom By 20 January 2021

Ciments Calcia, part of the HeidelbergCement Group, moved one step closer to the modernisation of its Airvault plant as the local community council approved the revision of the local urban plan to incorporate the planned modifications to the cement plant.



The modernisation will see the replacement of the two existing clinker production line by a single line as well as best available techniques-based emissions control and the modernisation of the grinding unit by the replacement of the unit’s separators. As the project outlines the construction of several buildings higher than 10m, a modification of the local urban plan is required.



“In view of its economic, social and environmental character, this project is of general interest. It will help maintain an existing site that provides direct and indirect jobs and will further boost the economy of the territory. This project will also have the interest of meeting societal expectations on the decarbonisation component (energy, circular economy, low carbon cements, etc.). It is thus an asset for the territory while being part of environmental policies to reduce the carbon footprint, "argued Olivier Fouillet, council president.



Tthe elected officials approved the adaptation of the Airvault local urban plan and its adaptation to the sustainable planning and development project, with constitution of an investigation file, examination of state services, public inquiry and meeting, opening of a register of observations in town hall. This consultation will take place in the first half of 2021, according to la Nouvelle République.

