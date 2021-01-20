Cemex Philippines' US$235m project reaches milestone

Cemex Philippines’ US$235m project has reached a milestone as the company has lifted the rotary kiln into place for its new line. Upon completion, the 1.5Mta expansion at Solid Cement will raise capacity to 3.4Mta.

"This milestone demonstrates our full commitment to the development of the country and brings us closer to further strengthening our position in providing the infrastructure and building needs for economic development," said Ignacio Mijares, CEO and president, Cemex Holdings Philippines.



Tong Laigou, chairman and general manager of CBMI Construction, has applauded the lifting of this new rotary kiln in a record time of two days. Mr Laigou said that the CBMI and Cemex Philippines teams had worked under strict protocols to secure the safety of the site.

