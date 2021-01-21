Hoffman Green Cement launches construction second plant

ICR Newsroom By 21 January 2021

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (HGCT) has started work on the construction of its second cement plant, which represents an investment of EUR22m.



Located in Bournezeau in the Vendée region of France, the facility will have the capacity to produce 0.25Mta of low-carbon cement. Commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2022, according to Ll’Usine Nouvelle.

