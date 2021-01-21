CemNet.com » Cement News » Udaipur Cement Works sees sales rise 15%

Udaipur Cement Works sees sales rise 15%

21 January 2021


India’s Udaipur Cement Works has seen its net profit surge to INR155.5m (US$2.13m) in the quarter ending 31 December 2020, compared to INR9.7m in the year-ago period.

Sales also increased 15.4 per cent YoY to INR1.83bn from INR1.59bn in the 3QFY19-20.

