Udaipur Cement Works sees sales rise 15%

21 January 2021

India’s Udaipur Cement Works has seen its net profit surge to INR155.5m (US$2.13m) in the quarter ending 31 December 2020, compared to INR9.7m in the year-ago period.



Sales also increased 15.4 per cent YoY to INR1.83bn from INR1.59bn in the 3QFY19-20.

Published under