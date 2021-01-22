Carthage Cement posts 1% revenue rise in 4Q20

ICR Newsroom By 22 January 2021

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement has reported a 22 per cent rise in its revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020. Domestic sales were up 19 per cent YoY. Clinker export sales recovered to reach TND3.5m (US$1.3m) while cement exports brought in revenues of TND3.2m.



Clinker production reached 0.56Mt in the 4Q20, up 53 per cent when compared with the 4Q19.



Full-year 2020

The company posted a 1.4 per cent YoY rise in total revenues to TND253m in 2020. Domestic sales advanced nine per cent YoY, enabling Carthage Cement to consolidate its market share.



In 2020 total production of clinker by Carthage Cement reached 1.332Mt with the company’s production base operating during 10 months.



The company’s total debt at 31 December 2020 fell by 21 per cent YoY to TND426.2m, following a capital increase and the implementation of a debt payment plan with the banks and investors.

