New director elected to San Miguel board

22 January 2021

John Paul Ang has been elected as a director of Philippines-based San Miguel Corp, filling the board vacancy left after Reynaldo David passed away last year.



Mr Ang is currently the president and CEO of Eagle Cement Corp, which is owned by the Ang family.



"He brings with him years of top managerial experience in the cement industry in the Philippines and in Malaysia, beginning with experience of business operations to top-level management decision making. The experience allowed him to be equipped with the necessary skills to lead their cement business, which he helped grow into being the industry leader that it is today," said San Miguel in its disclosure.

Published under