Cementarnica Usje BoD president resigns

By ICR Newsroom
22 January 2021


The president of the Board of North Macedonia-based Cementarnica Usje, Konstantinos Derdemezis, has resigned due to undisclosed reasons.

The position will be filled by Yanni Paniaras until the next shareholders’ meeting, said the company in a bourse filing. Mr Paniaras is serving as delegated director in the Board of Directors of Greece-based Titan, Cementarnica Usje’s parent company.

