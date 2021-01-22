Cementarnica Usje BoD president resigns

The president of the Board of North Macedonia-based Cementarnica Usje, Konstantinos Derdemezis, has resigned due to undisclosed reasons.
The position will be filled by Yanni Paniaras until the next shareholders’ meeting, said the company in a bourse filing. Mr Paniaras is serving as delegated director in the Board of Directors of Greece-based Titan, Cementarnica Usje’s parent company.
