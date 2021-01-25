Lafarge Africa to sell 35% stake in Ghana operations

Following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, LafargeHolcim-owned Lafarge Africa Plc reached an agreement to offload its 35 per cent holding in Ghana-based Continental Blue Investment after years of loss-making.
The step is the second major divestment in less than two years after Lafarge Africa’s US$316m sale of its South African subsidiary in July 2019. Proceeds of this deal went to settling Lafarge Africa’s debt to Caricement BV in a debt-to-equity swap, improving the company’s balance sheet as well as its position to face the future, according to Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc Nigeria.
Following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, LafargeHolcim-owned Lafarge Africa Plc reached an agreement to offload its 35 per cent holding in Ghana-based Continental Blue Investment after years of loss-making.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email