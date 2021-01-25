Lafarge Africa to sell 35% stake in Ghana operations

ICR Newsroom By 25 January 2021

Following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, LafargeHolcim-owned Lafarge Africa Plc reached an agreement to offload its 35 per cent holding in Ghana-based Continental Blue Investment after years of loss-making.



The step is the second major divestment in less than two years after Lafarge Africa’s US$316m sale of its South African subsidiary in July 2019. Proceeds of this deal went to settling Lafarge Africa’s debt to Caricement BV in a debt-to-equity swap, improving the company’s balance sheet as well as its position to face the future, according to Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc Nigeria.







