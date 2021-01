Hail Cement Co sees net profit rise 82%

26 January 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co has seen its net profit surge by 82 per cent YoY to SAR107.5m (US$28.67m) in 2020. The company has attributed the results to an increase in revenue and a decline in some expenses.

Revenue advanced 22.6 per cent to SAR336.3m, compared with SAR274.4m in 2019.

Published under