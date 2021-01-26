Lehigh Hanson reaches next step in Edmonton CCS project

Lehigh Hanson (HeidelbergCement group) is taking the next step in its joint carbon capture and storage (CCS) feasibility study with the International CCS Knowledge Centre. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be moving forward with the engineering design for the study on the Edmonton cement plant, Canada.

"This CCS feasibility study is essential for understanding how our industry can continue to meet growing production demands, while also meeting equally important climate targets. We are proud to be in a position to lead a global change with a crucial clean technology in our industry," said Joerg Nixdorf, president, Lehigh Hanson Canada region.

