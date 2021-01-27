INSEE Cement (Lanka) holds child career guidance programme

INSEE Cement (Lanka) Plc has held a ’Find Your Spark', an interactive virtual career guidance programme. The objective of the programme was to equip the children of employees with the right knowledge and skills to grow their talent, choose their future career wisely and achieve their best.

The programme included a series of workshops conducted by a panel of renowned professionals, whom the children could look up to as role models.

Gustavo Navarro, CEO of INSEE Cement (Lanka) said, "We want children of INSEE employees to a achieve their best, and it gives us immense pleasure to facilitate the growth of their talent."

