Shree Digvijay Cement sees 17% rise in revenue

28 January 2021

India’s Shree Digvijay Cement has announced a 17.2 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue to INR1.43bn (US$19.69m) for the December 2020 quarter, compared to INR1.22bn in the year-ago period.

The company also reported a 48.5 per cent YoY rise in standalone profit to INR140.2m from INR94.4m.

