Ha Tien Cement sees 29% decline in net profit

28 January 2021

Vietnam’s Ha Tien Cement has reported a 28.6 per cent YoY fall in net profit to VND153.97bn (US$6.64m) in the final quarter of 2020. Net revenue also declined 3.2 per cent to VND2.21trn.

The company saw a consolidated net profit of VND615.49bn on a net revenue of VND7.96trn in 2020, down 16.9 per cent and 9.9 per cent YoY, respectively.

