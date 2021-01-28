LafargeHolcim to hosts European open innovation day

28 January 2021

The European Innovation Council (EIC) and LafargeHolcim are launching a joint EIC Corporate Day dedicated to sustainable construction. With both organisations committed to building a 'net zero' future, they are gathering some of the most innovative start-ups in Europe in their first digital forum together. LafargeHolcim partners with hundreds of start-ups around the world in a unique open innovation ecosystem to scale-up breakthrough ideas in green construction.

The European Commission's EIC Corporate Days connect Europe's most innovative companies and innovators with executives and decision makers from a cross section of Europe's largest companies.

In this event the start-ups will pitch their innovative ideas in sustainable construction, waste management and digitalisation directly to LafargeHolcim for acceleration support.

Edelio Bermejo, head of innovation for LafargeHolcim, said: "The EU aims to become a net zero region by 2050 – with an expected EUR1trn investment to make this happen. With such an ambitious objective, innovation partnerships between the public and private sectors are critical to accelerate this transition and scale up impact."

Jean-David Malo, director of the European Innovation Council, added: "More than ever, innovation is central to Europe’s ability to generate new jobs and sustainable growth. We need innovative ideas to tackle the major societal challenges that Europeans are facing.

"Bridging the gap between start-ups and large companies is a vital strategy for business acceleration and growth."

