India Cements returns to profit in 3Q

28 January 2021

India Cements has reported an INR693m (US$9.48m) net profit for the October-December 2020 period, compared to an INR94.3m net loss in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue fell 4.8 per cent YoY to INR11.84bn from INR12.44bn. The top line of the company was largely impacted by the delayed effects of COVID-19, with most of the incremental demand for cement coming from the east, central and northern regions of India.

