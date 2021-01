Qatar National Cement Co sees net profit down 14%

28 January 2021

Qatar National Cement Co has seen a 6.2 per cent YoY fall in sales to QAR659.62m (US$181.2m) in 2020, against QAR703.03m in the previous year.



Net profit also declined 13.8 per cent YoY to QAR148.46m from QAR172.16m in 2019.

Published under