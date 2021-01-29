Armenia extends import ban for six months

Armenia has extended a ban on cement imports from non-Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries for another six months, according to ArmenPress. The aim of the ban is to protect the domestic market and domestic production.
The previous temporary ban had expired on 1 January 2021.
