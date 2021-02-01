Ugandan exports to DR Congo up 30% in 2019-20

Exports of cement from Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have increased by 27,000t in the last two years, according to Israel Tinkasimire, Hima Cement’s commercial director.



The increase represents a 30 per cent expansion and has created an alternative market for Ugandan cement companies since Rwanda considerably reduced its intake of Ugandan cement in February 2019, when Kigali closed the country’s borders. Cement exports in the FY19-20 declined to US$59.9m compared to US$61.5m in FY18-19.



“The volumes have gone up, when the [Rwanda] border closed, we had been selling in the region of 90,000t. But it has since grown. The market in DR Congo has grown by about 30 per cent,” Mr Tinkasimire said.



Uganda’s government, through the Ministry of Trade, had urged producers to look for alternative markets such as South Sudan and DRC. However, insecurity and poor infrastructure continue to make trading in DRC challenging.



“In DR Congo, we have challenges with roads. Infrastructure is really a big challenge and there is an issue of insecurity, so we prefer to work with local partners on the ground to move the cement into the country, which is very constraining logistically,” Mr Tinkasimire said.

