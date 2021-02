Semapa sees 182% rise in 4Q20 net profit

02 February 2021

Portugal-based Semapa recorded a net profit of EUR106.6m in 2020, a 14.1 per cent YoY decrease from EUR124.1m a year earlier. In the 4Q20, net income surged 182.3 per cent YoY to EUR33.8m.



Consolidated turnover was down 16.2 per cent YoY to EUR1867m in 2020, of which EUR451m came from its cement segment.

EBITDA reached EUR419.3m, falling 13.9 per cent from EUR486.8m in 2019, despite the group's positive developments in cement, which grew 15.3 per cent YoY, especially in Portugal.

Published under