LafargeHolcim to close Contes cement line

ICR Newsroom By 04 February 2021

LafargeHolcim will shut down cement production at its Contes plant in the Alpes-Maritimes region of France. Aggregate production at the site will not be affected by the reorganisation.



A reorganisation plant was presented to the company’s social partners on 3 February. It is expected that 65 direct job and approximately 300 indirect jobs will be impacted by the closure is scheduled for the start of 2022.

