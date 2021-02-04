CemNet.com » Cement News » LafargeHolcim to close Contes cement line

LafargeHolcim to close Contes cement line

LafargeHolcim to close Contes cement line
By ICR Newsroom
04 February 2021


LafargeHolcim will shut down cement production at its Contes plant in the Alpes-Maritimes region of France. Aggregate production at the site will not be affected by the reorganisation.

A reorganisation plant was presented to the company’s social partners on 3 February. It is expected that 65 direct job and approximately 300 indirect jobs will be impacted by the closure is scheduled for the start of 2022.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: France Western Europe LafargeHolcim Plant Closure 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com