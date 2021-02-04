LafargeHolcim to close Contes cement line

LafargeHolcim will shut down cement production at its Contes plant in the Alpes-Maritimes region of France. Aggregate production at the site will not be affected by the reorganisation.
A reorganisation plant was presented to the company’s social partners on 3 February. It is expected that 65 direct job and approximately 300 indirect jobs will be impacted by the closure is scheduled for the start of 2022.
