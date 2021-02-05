CemNet.com » Cement News » Cem'In'Eu's Rhône Cements plant sees first clinker train arrive

Cem'In'Eu's Rhône Cements plant sees first clinker train arrive

05 February 2021


With the arrival of the first clinker train from the port of Sète on 21 January  2021 to Rhône Ciments in France, Cem'In'Eu marked a decisive step in the plant's industrial development.

The start-up of this branch terminal facility, for which the company built 400m of track and custom containers were designed to optimise each journey, illustrate the virtue of perseverance that today leads to the start of a second industrial site for Cem'In'Eu.

The start-up of Rhône Ciments marks the advent of a new low-carbon cement model covering an ever-increasing territory.

