Cem'In'Eu's Rhône Cements plant sees first clinker train arrive

05 February 2021

With the arrival of the first clinker train from the port of Sète on 21 January 2021 to Rhône Ciments in France, Cem'In'Eu marked a decisive step in the plant's industrial development.



The start-up of this branch terminal facility, for which the company built 400m of track and custom containers were designed to optimise each journey, illustrate the virtue of perseverance that today leads to the start of a second industrial site for Cem'In'Eu.



The start-up of Rhône Ciments marks the advent of a new low-carbon cement model covering an ever-increasing territory.

