Hazemag installs 3500tph crusher for Texas cement plant

05 February 2021

Hazemag has installed a new 3500tph primary crushing system at a Texas cement plant. It will be one of the largest Andreas impactors operating in North America.

Hazemag delivered the very latest design and control technology found within its apron feeder, roller screen and the model HPI 2030 primary impactor capable of processing massive blocks or limestone at a capacity of 2500tph.

The challenges and setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic made the project a challenging process. Hazemag remained highly-communicative and focussed on seeing this project through to completion. This plant has been successfully commissioned and is scheduled to go into full production later in 2021.

Published under