Dalmia Bharat reports 603% rise in profit

05 February 2021

India’s Dalmia Bharat has seen a 603.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to INR1.83bn (US$25.1m) for the December quarter, compared to INR260m in the year-ago period.



"We have emerged stronger from this crisis with our razor-sharp focus on the business fundamentals and on the well-being of our customers and our employees," said Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Cement.

During the 3QFY20-21, the company's revenue from operations climbed 18.2 per cent YoY to INR28.57bn from INR24.18bn in the previous fiscal. EBITDA also advanced 51 per cent YoY to INR6.91bn.

The company's cement sales volumes increased 14 per cent YoY to 5.8Mt. Capacity utilisation levels were at 81 per cent.

