ACC has groundbreaking ceremony at Kymore

ICR Newsroom By 08 February 2021

ACC carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of its 2.7Mta integrated plant with a 1Mta grinding unit at Ametha in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh, India, on 6 February 2021.



The line has a 9500tpd kiln with precalciner and a 15MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS). The generation of sustainable power through the WHRS is expected to reduce energy consumption of fossil fuel-based grid power and lead to a reduction in CO 2 emissions of 140,000tpa.



In addition, the project will create over 5000 direct and indirect jobs, according to Dion News Service.



ACC’s operations in Madhya Pradesh started in 1923 wt the Kymore plant, which currently has a capacity of up to 3.6Mta clinkering and 2.72Mta cement grinding.

