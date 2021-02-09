Cementos Argos wins the silver medal in the sustainability marathon

09 February 2021

Thanks to its good social, environmental, and corporate governance practices, Argos, Grupo Argos’ cement company, received the Silver Class distinction in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook 2021, for having been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

"Being included for the eighth year in the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook encourages us to maintain our high sustainability standards and allows us to continue improving every day so that we can continue contributing to the development and growth of our clients and to the well-being of millions of people in all the territories in which we arere present. This recognition is the result of the work of a team committed and convinced of the importance of creating value for society and for the company" indicated by María Isabel Echeverri, legal and sustainability VP.

A total of 7032 companies from 61 industries participated in the RobecoSAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment and, according to their results, were classified in gold, silver, and bronze categories, which independently rates the most sustainable companies in each industry since 2004.

