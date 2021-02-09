Taiheiyo Cement 9M net profit advances 22% YoY

09 February 2021

Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement Corp saw its 9MFY20-21 revenues ended 31 December 2020 slip by 1.6 per cent to JPY652.71bn (US$6.23bn) from JPY662.99 in the year-ago period.



However, operating profit advanced by 14.3 per cent from JPY42.16bn in 9MFY19-20 to JPY48.2bn in the 9MFY20-21.Pretax profits rose 16.4 per cent from JPY42.41bn to JPY49.35bn in the April-December 2020 period while net profits were up 21.6 per cent to JPY37.15bn from JPY30.54bn over the period.



The company expects revenues to weigh in at JPY867bn with operating and pretax profit forecast at JPY63bn for the financial year ending on 30 March 2021. Net profit is expected at JPY41bn.

