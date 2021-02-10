Cambodia sees 7% rise in production in 2020

10 February 2021

Cambodia's five cement factories produced 7.9Mt of product last year, rising seven per cent YoY, despite many construction projects being put on hold throughout the year as a result of COVID-19, according to Puth Chandarithm, secretary-general of the Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association.

"This seven per cent increase indicates that demand for cement remains high despite the fact that COVID-19 continues to spread," he said in a statement to the Phnom Penh Post. Mr Chandarithm added that the country’s cement factories are expected to produce even more this year.

Chiv Sivpheng, general manager and secretary of the Cambodia Constructors’ Association, said that while larger construction projects, typically backed by foreign investment, were suspended, smaller ones more often financed by locals were not. This reportedly drove up demand during 2020 and contributed to growth in the sector.

