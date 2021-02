Gulf Cement Co sees net loss widen in 2020

11 February 2021

UAE-based Gulf Cement Co has posted a net loss of AED273.5m (US$74.47m) in 2020, compared to a net loss of AED26.8m in the previous year.



The company’s revenue also declined 22 per cent YoY to AED345.9m from AED443.6m in 2019.

