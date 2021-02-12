National Cement 5000tpd clinker line construction advances

After one year of construction activity and despite the pandemic situation, National Cement's 1.65Mta Ragland Cement plant modernisation project is progressing well and is on schedule. The five-stage preheater and precalciner located next to the new 13,000t blending silo is fast being erected. It will be 110m high when completed.

"This structure, the tallest in the St Clair County will definitively reinforce National Cement Co of Alabama presence on the map," said National Cement.



The upgrade project of the Ragland plant, carried out by thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, will see a new 5000tpd clinker line installed at the Vicat US subsidiary.

