Flying Cement completes Punjab WHR plant

15 February 2021

The Flying Cement Co Ltd updated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has achieved another key milestone. Company Secretary, Shahid Ahmad Awan, stated that the company has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of a 7.5MW waste heat recovery power plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, Khushab district in Punjab, Pakistan.

He added, “The employment of this technology will augment our ability to process waste heat absorbed in boilers to produce steam at a suitable pressure to power turbines for the generation of electricity.”

The management expects that adoption of WHRPP technology will result in significant cost saving in power consumption. It also affirms Flying Cement’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute towards a greener Pakistan.

