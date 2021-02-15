Northern Cement reports 37% rise in net income

15 February 2021

Jordan’s Northern Cement has reported a 24 per cent decline in revenue to JOD37.19m (US$52.46m) in 2020, compared with JOD48.94m in the previous year.



Gross profit advanced 29.9 per cent YoY to JOD9.27m. Net income after tax climbed 37.1 per cent to JOD6.25m from JOD4.56m in 2019.

