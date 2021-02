Niraj Cement makes new appointments to the Board

The Board of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd has appointed Vishram Rudre as an additional (managing) director of the company, at its meeting held on 13 February 2021. Sudhakar Tandale has also been appointed as an additional (whole-time) director of the company.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Vijaykumar Chopra has resigned as managing director and Ratan Krishan Chopra has resigned as whole-time director.

