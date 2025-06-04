Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials North America’s recently acquired subsidiary, Giant Resource Recovery (GRR), will rebrand to Heidelberg Materials Giant Resource Recovery (GRR). The company acquired GRR, a leading waste-to-energy services business, as part of its acquisition of Giant Cement Holding Inc earlier this year.

The addition of the GRR business to the Heidelberg Materials brand complements the company’s focus on growing the circular economy and increasing its portfolio of more sustainable construction materials.

“The GRR team is excited to be a part of Heidelberg Materials and proud to be a part of a company with such a strong and compelling focus on environmental sustainability and innovation,” said Stephen Holt, executive vice president of GRR.

“The GRR business is very unique and a strategically important addition to Heidelberg Materials North America,” said Scott Dickson, president of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Southeast Region. “This rebranding of the GRR business further emphasises our commitment to building a sustainable future and positioning Heidelberg Materials as the front-runner on decarbonising the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry.”