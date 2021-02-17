Cemex expands ready-mix portfolio in Texas

17 February 2021

Cemex USA is expanding its operations in Texas with the acquisition of a ready-mix business in San Antonio.

Cemex acquired the ready-mix assets of Beck Readymix Concrete Co Ltd, including three strategically located ready-mix concrete plants and one portable plant to service the San Antonio metropolitan district and surrounding area.

"Texas is experiencing explosive growth, and Cemex has repeatedly shown it is ready to make moves to help fuel it," said Scott Ducoff, Cemex USA Texas regional President. "By acquiring these facilities, Cemex will be able to deliver pour high-quality products that many Texans are already familiar with to satisfy the high demand of customers of one of the state’s most dynamic markets. We welcome our new employees and look forward to a smooth transition for them."

Cemex’s new facilities are located 40km from the company’s Balcones Cement plant and Balcones Quarry in New Braunfels, Texas.

Published under