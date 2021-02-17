Kohat Cement to set up Punjab cement plant

Kohat Cement Co Ltd has announced that its Board of Directors have approved, subject to all regulatory approvals, setting up a 7800-10,000tpd cement manufacturing plant (along with 8-10MW waste heat recovery and 25MW coal-fired power plants), in Khushab, Punjab, Pakistan.

According to a company notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the management has estimated cost of the project at PKR30bn (US$187.4m), which will be financed through a mix of debt and equity. It is expected that construction and installation of the plant will be completed in 2-2.5 years.

Kohat Cement Co has also announced its financial result for the 1H20-21 (July-December 2020) today, wherein it reported earning of profit after tax of PKR1.47bn compared to PKR97.76m in the same period of last year. The apparent reason for the increase in profit is the increase in sales, which rose to PKR11.10bn from PKR6.02bn during this period.

