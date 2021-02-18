Kazakhstan sees 10.8Mt of production in 2020

Kazakhstan produced 10.8Mt of cement in 2020, rising above the 10Mt mark for the first time since its independency, according to the Kazakhstan Newsline.



Caspi Cement exceeded its design capacity by 10 per cent during the year, while Standard Cement and Shymkentcement are both operating at almost full capacity. However, Zhambyl ACIG and Karaganda’s Kazakhcement have reportedly stopped production.



Meanwhile, Erbol Akymbaev, executive director of the Kazakhstan Association of Cement and Concrete Producers, noted the country’s problem with overcapacity. "The production capacities of Kazakhstani factories exceed the needs of the domestic market by 40.6 per cent. Domestic consumption in 2020 amounted to just over 9Mt. And access to neighbouring markets is complicated by the fact that states protect their own producers. For example, in Russia, according to GOST, additional certification of imported products is required."

